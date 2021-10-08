HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103,704.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $103,704.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 92.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

