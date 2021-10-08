Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 80,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Hertz Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

