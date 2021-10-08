Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 5% Higher

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.79. 53,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,127,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Get Hess alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -156.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.