High Tide (TSE:HITI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HITI. Desjardins began coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company.

