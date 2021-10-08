Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 7.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $62,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,014. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $143.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

