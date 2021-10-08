Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT opened at $141.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $143.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

