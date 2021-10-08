Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

HOC stock opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.69. The firm has a market cap of £707.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.16.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

