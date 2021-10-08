Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,745. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

