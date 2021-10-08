Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £416.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

