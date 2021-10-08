Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.31.

NYSE HON opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

