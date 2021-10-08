Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.28

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $28.43. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 873 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.