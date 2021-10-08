Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Shares Up 14.5%

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF)’s share price shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.