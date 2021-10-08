Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.19 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $917.99 million and $34.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $79.10 or 0.00144902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00230119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00123661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,605,512 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

