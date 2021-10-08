Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 416,744 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $39,800,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $15,921,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 570.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 1,275,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

