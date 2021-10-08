Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Trading Up 1.3%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 5,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

