Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

