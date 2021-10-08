Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
HRL stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
