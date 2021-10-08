Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

