Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 184,652 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

