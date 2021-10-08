HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of HubSpot worth $59,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $683.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.81 and its 200 day moving average is $578.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

