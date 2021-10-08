Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030,013 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $27.04 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -675.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.