Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.31). 93,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 463,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.58.

In other Humanigen news, insider Afke Cornelia Saskia Schipstra acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

