Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 272,864 shares of company stock worth $4,666,472 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

