Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. 72,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 21,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises about 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

