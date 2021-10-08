Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $202.86 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

