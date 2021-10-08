Huobi BTC Price Reaches $54,779.66 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $7.21 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $54,779.66 or 1.00426516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

