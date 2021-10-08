Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.87

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,490,018 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

