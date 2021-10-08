HUSD (HUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213.61 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $481.31 million and approximately $213.61 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,478,515 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

