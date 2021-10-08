Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $853,664.63

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $853,664.63 and approximately $685.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00227694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00123033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00143873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

