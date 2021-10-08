Hush Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $879,381.47 and approximately $25.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00228841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00123851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00143988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

