HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HUYA by 138.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

