hybrix (HY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One hybrix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 22% higher against the dollar. hybrix has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $55,406.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

hybrix Coin Trading

