HYCON Market Capitalization Reaches $596,210.55 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC)

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048988 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON's official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

