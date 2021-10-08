Hydra Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $18.67 or 0.00034209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $72.06 million and $1.68 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,686,319 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

