Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,020.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $92,871.40 and $4,020.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

