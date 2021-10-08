Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $366,828.30

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $366,828.30 and approximately $117,233.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

