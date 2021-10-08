I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $30.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.29 or 0.00350177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,152,930 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.