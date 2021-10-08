iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ICAD opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in iCAD by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iCAD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

