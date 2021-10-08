ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.11 or 1.00065225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06507300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

