ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.93. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 2,970,604 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.