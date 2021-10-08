Ideaology Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $903,755.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

