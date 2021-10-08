IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Trading 2.3% Higher

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.91. 1,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.