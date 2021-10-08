IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $623.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.81 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

