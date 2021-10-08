IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,476. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.81 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

