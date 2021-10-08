Idle (IDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226,577.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00009098 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $226,577.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

