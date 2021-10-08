Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 5.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 2,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Idorsia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

