iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $314.47 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $3.93 or 0.00007082 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $314.47 million and $16.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

