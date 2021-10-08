IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.60% of IHS Markit worth $1,165,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.42. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

