IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after buying an additional 231,088 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 292.2% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,660,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10,209.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 392.1% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 217,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,837. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

