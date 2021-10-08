Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

