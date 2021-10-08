Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN traded up $7.16 on Friday, reaching $411.21. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.11. Illumina has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.